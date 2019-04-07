Melton Jujitsu put students through their paces

Have your say

Melton Jujitsu has enjoyed a successful start to 2019, including the addition of 27 new students across their three age groups.

Most of these new student took their first grade in the self-defence art at an event held at Jubilee Sports, in Melton.

Melton JuJisu seniors EMN-190404-150201002

Grading officers from Manchester came along to check their standards were up to the correct level before promoting them to their next belt.

Club instructors Sensei Antony Howell and Sensei Steve Parkin congratulated them all for their hard work, focus and commitment.

The club accommodates students from age three upwards over three classes and is open to everyone wishing to improve confidence and fitness, as well as enjoying the social aspects.

Visit www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk for more details.

Junior members with their grading officers and teachers EMN-190404-150150002

Results:

Tiger Cubs (age 3 to 6) – Max Boyne (Brown); Zak Wroblewski and Zander Ewart (Blue); Alexander Mason (Green); Phoebe Platts, Noah James Wallace (Yellow); Daniel Toon, Cedric Mount, Dylan and Sophie Whitefoot, Octavia and Ben Shearn and Harry Smith (Red).

Juniors (age 7 to 13) – Erin Jeffs, Olly Skelton, Sophie Pick and Lexi Murphy (Purple); Seren Skelton (Blue); Natasha Pepper, Jason He, Tilly Skelton, Imogen Swinscoe, Charlie Lamb (Blue/White); Nancy Burniston and Arthur Turner (Green); Noah Mitchell, Megan Allen and Megan Ninnis (Orange); James Jesson and Albert Turner (Yellow); Katie Marshall, Max Murray, Cain-Jack Harley, Artem Edwards, Reanna Kilbon, Amy Hardman and Emily Hargrove (Red).

Seniors (age 13+) – Matt Muffett and Richard Skelton (Brown/White); Dan Skelton (Purple), Christian Davidson and Tom Richardson (Blue); Joe Johnson-Copas, Jason Clarke and Dan Bennett (Blue/White); Matt Bland and Daniel Nightingale (Green); Dean Burniston and Max Scarborough (Orange); Finian Edwards and Mark Ninnis (Yellow); Ian Long, Nordine Taoudi and Flynn Walsh (Red).