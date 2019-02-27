Melton Indoor Bowls Club promises a welcome to all at open day

Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club is holding its next open day on Saturday, March 2 to showcase what it has to offer and promote the sport.

It will take place from 10am to 2pm and those interested are welcome to go along on their own, and with friends or family.

The Leicester Road-based club also hosts weekly taster sessions for anyone wishing to try out the game for free.

Places do not need to be booked, and all equipment is provided, but you are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of each session.

They take place on Tuesdays at 4.10pm, Wednesdays at 4.10pm and 7pm, and Fridays at 2pm.

The club, which is open to bowlers of all abilities from six years upwards, boasts 13 qualified bowls coaches to help all members, for free, to improve their game.

Matches are staged for all levels, from social friendlies right up to county and international standard.

People with disabilities are also encouraged to participate on equal terms, with specialist coaches and equipment available as required.

A club spokesman said: “It is not just the sport of bowls that has evolved, but perhaps, by coincidence, the club has also become a safe facility to meet people, to socialise and to prove a beneficial solution to loneliness.

“Many of our members find that both regular bowls events and a club that is open all year, to drop in for a meal, drink and a chat, a great incentive to get out, move about and have a couple of hours fun.

“All in all we wish to provide opportunities to the community in a sport which is truly an equal opportunity activity.”

* For more details about the club, call 07547 777258 or email peterbailey19@btinternet.com