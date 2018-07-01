Melton Indoor Bowls Club launch free taster programme

Melton Indoor Bowls Club is offering prospective new bowlers the chance to try the sport for free at their weekly New and Improver sessions.

All first-time bowlers are given a free taster session followed by three free two-hour sessions with a qualified coach.

They are then offered a discounted first year’s membership if they join.

The weekly taster sessions take place on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons at 4.10pm, and for those at work there are extra sessions at 7pm on Wednesdays. The club promises a friendly welcome to enjoy bowling and their social facilities.

To arrange a time, call Peter Bailey on 07547 777258.