Melton Hockey: Improving Badgers outfox Badgers

Melton Hockey Club’s young Badgers side produced perhaps best performance to date with a 6-3 win against Westleigh reflecting increased skill levels and confidence.

The development side started strongly and Westleigh had no answer to Becky Cramphorn’s speed as she surged into the D to score.

Another goal soon followed when Archie Adams fed Joey Yates to slide the ball home.

Melton were putting together some excellent moves and scored a third through Cramphorn.

Then followed, perhaps, the goal of the season when a flowing move, started by Isaac Johnson from his own D, saw several excellent passes before Yates smashed the ball home for a 4-0 half-time lead.

To their credit, Westleigh rallied in the second half, with a change in personnel, and got back into the game.

Debutant goalkeeper Jake Yarlett made several good saves, but was left stranded by a deflection into the corner.

Westleigh scored twice more before Melton hit back to seal the game.

Man-of-the-match Leo Nash restored Melton’s advantage before Will Green scored a debut goal after another flowing move to cap a good all-round team performance.

Melton Badgers: Jake Yarlett, Becky Cramphorn, Georgie Daynes, Freddie Daynes, Will Creed, Archie Adams, Katy Shields, Isaac Johnson, Joey Yates, Hannah Richardson, Jake Yarlett, Will Green, Lizzie Hewitt.