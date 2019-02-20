Melton Hockey: Firsts and Seconds bounce back with big wins

Have your say

Melton HC First XI returned to winning ways on Saturday against a spirited and youthful Loughborough Town Third XI in East Midlands League Division One.

After their disappointing draw at home seven days earlier, Melton started strongly and forced back the hosts.

The pressure led to two penalty corners in quick succession, both of which were dispatched expertly into the net by Guy.

It was looking like being a comfortable afternoon for the Reds, but Town had other ideas.

Loughborough started to cause all sorts of problems for Melton’s defence, and Eden in goal was called into action to save the day several times.

Even when he was beaten, a fantastic goal-line save from Cramphorn kept the Reds ahead.

Unfortunately it couldn’t last, as Town pulled a goal back when a rebound from an Eden save was tapped home at the back post.

Melton were given a wake-up call, and began to raise their standards again.

Firstly, a short corner resulted in Brookes popping up on the far post to extend the lead to 3-1.

And then, shortly afterwards, Brookes arrived again at the back post to score Melton’s fourth before half-time.

The second half drifted, with neither team taking control.

Eventually a short corner ran right, and Pollard turned and shot home a fifth for Melton.

There was still time for Town to pinch a consolation second goal, but the visitors ended up winning, with the result not really in doubt.

The win keeps Melton in third place, four points behind Ashby and nine adrift of leaders North Notts, ahead of Saturday’s home match with Nottingham (12.30pm start).

* Melton HC Second XI got back to winning ways in South East League Premier, with an emphatic 7-0 win over a weak Westleigh side.

The home side were on top from the start, but had some difficulty breaking down the Westleigh defence before Goodwin opened the scoring from a smart penalty corner move.

Herrickx soon increased the lead with a crisp strike from Butcher’s astute pass.

Melton were completely dominant and Adam John scored their third with a clever finish after good work from Merrison and Eden.

Another precise move around the back of the Westleigh defence presented McQuillan with an easy finish to give the hosts an unassailable half-time lead.

The second half continued in the same vein with Melton’s keeper Harris an uninvolved spectator.

Boyne added a fifth goal from another good penalty corner move and scored again soon after, finishing off the best passing move of the game.

Townsend completed the scoring with a fine individual goal, taking advantage of a good umpiring advantage to fire into the bottom corner.