Melton Hockey: First XI momentum stalls against Leicester counter-attacks

Melton Hockey Club’s league hopes suffered a jolt as their home difficulties continued with defeat to Leicester on Saturday.

Going in to the weekend’s game, the First XI were sitting third in East Midlands Division One and looking well set to mount a challenge, but the Reds never quite managed to take control against Leicester.

Matt Snow in the thick of things as Melton First XI slip to their first home defeat of the season EMN-181127-123851002

Mistakes proved to be the order of the day, as a youthful visiting side pounced on errors made by the hosts and raced into a two-nil lead.

With Melton struggling to get any meaningful possession, they couldn’t help but improve, and their midfield started to move the ball better.

As the home side started to dominate, chances started to arrive, and eventually Taylor opened their account by turning home Creed’s cross-shot.

The momentum was turning, but as Melton pressed one way, Leicester caught them cold with a counter.

At 3-1, the Reds desperately needed the next goal, and as they again began to dominate possession, Leicester were pushed back towards their own D.

Now defending deep in their penalty area, the visitors couldn’t stop Hewitt finding Taylor to deflect the ball in for Melton’s second.

The game was in the balance at 3-2, but Melton were still playing catch up.

As things opened up, it was Leicester who found the net for a fourth time, converting a penalty flick awarded for a late tackle in front of goal.

There was still time for Hewitt to flick home from a penalty corner to reduce the deficit to one once again, and, for a few minutes, it looked like Melton could battle back.

It wasn’t to be though, as Leicester broke once more to add a fifth and effectively end the game as a contest.

Melton’s final game before the winter break is away to Ashby on Saturday.