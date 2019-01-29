Melton Hockey: First XI hit back with seven-goal away win

After disappointment at home to the East Midlands Division One leaders, Melton Hockey First XI bounced back emphatically with a seven-goal show at Coalville.

The game against Coalville’s Second XI proved to be the perfect tonic for Melton, as they dominated for nearly 70 minutes.

After a frantic start, the game settled into a familiar pattern with the away side having the majority of possession.

However, despite the dominance, chances came and went without the Reds making them count.

That all changed when the ball ricocheted around in the area and looped up into the air for Kendall to volley home.

Confidence was now high and more goals seemed destined to follow.

A good move down the right saw Sibun and Guy combine to feed Cramphorn who cleverly swept the ball high past the onrushing Coalville keeper.

As the pressure ramped up, smart passing down the left put Kendall into the area on the byline.

His pass was neatly controlled by Hewitt who swivelled and played the ball across goal to the waiting Sibun who gratefully deflected a finish into the net.

Almost immediately from the restart, Sibun pinched the ball and squared for Kendall. His first-time shot was saved, but he fired the rebound home to make it 4-0.

Melton then made it five from a penalty corner when a smart routine played the ball back to Snow on the left-hand side, and his first-time shot flew into the net.

The second half saw Melton, understandably, drop their intensity a little.

Despite the slight slackening off of standards, chances were still created for the away side without ever looking threatened in defence.

Time and again Melton got in down both flanks, but failed to be clinical enough in front of goal.

Eventually, the returning Guy - recently transferred back to his home town club - dribbled into the area and slotted home Melton’s sixth.

And there was still time for Sibun to steal the ball back again and square for Kendall to complete his hat-trick and cap a 7-0 win.

The heavy away victory was the least the Reds deserved, and they now need to carry their form through into a run of winnable games as Melton look to produce a strong second half of the season.