Melton Hockey: First XI foiled by stubborn Northampton Saints

It was a tale of Jekyll and Hyde once again, as Melton’s home form failed to meet the standards set in their away fixtures.

In a game that the First XI would have expected to win, based on the relative positions of the two teams in East Midlands Division One, the Reds got on the ball from minute one.

Jon Brooks looks for an opening as Melton's indifferent home form gave their promotion hopes a knock

Northampton Saints Seconds carried no threat at all in the first half, sitting deep and struggling to even get out of their half.

However, despite spending so much time in their opponents’ half, Melton couldn’t make it count.

Chances came with regularity, but despite Sibun’s breaks down the right, Kendall couldn’t beat the inspired visiting keeper from his crosses.

Taylor had no better luck, with his reverse shot also saved.

Half-time came and the message was one of carrying on, but speeding up the play.

But unfortunately, the second half performance didn’t quite go that way.

The effort was there throughout on the most part, but the ball just wouldn’t fall right.

More attempts on goal from Davies, Taylor, Leighton, and Sibun were all saved, while an improved Saints side suddenly started to carry their own threat.

At one point, a goalmouth scramble even resulted in Brown having to make a superb clearance on the line above his head.

In the final moments, further pressure from Saints led to a gilt-edged final chance, but fortunately for Melton, the visitors spurned an almost open goal.

Melton travel to Loughborough Town Thirds on Saturday, hoping that their away form can get them back to winning ways.