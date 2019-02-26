Melton Hockey: First XI finally find home comfort in seven-goal show

Melton Hockey Club First XI’s troublesome home form was finally resolved on Saturday as the Reds ran riot against lowly Nottingham.

In the early stages of the game, however, spectators could have been forgiven for mistaking Melton as the team struggling in the bottom half of the table.

Slow-starting Melton had to withstand some early scares against Nottingham EMN-190226-103901002

Nottingham had most of the possession and pounced on numerous mistakes early on, as multiple saves from Eden, and last-ditch clearances from Courtman, Smith, and Brown kept the scores level.

Melton were struggling, but slowly started to get a foothold in the game.

After a couple of near-misses from penalty corners, a switch right to Randall allowed him to square for Kendall to open the scoring.

Suddenly, chances started to fall to the home side.

Sibun went close and Snow hit the side-netting, and eventually it was 2-0 when a flick from defence found Kendall, who knocked the ball on to Taylor. He beat three players and teed up Sibun for his first of the day.

At half-time, Melton had a chance to regroup and raise their quality, and it paid off massively.

The second half saw the Reds push Nottingham back as they ran away with the game.

Hewitt and Willcock combined to send Sibun racing away to break into the area and square for Kendall to score his second.

The result was no longer in doubt, as Melton looked to enhance their goal difference.

More combinations between Willcock, Sibun, and Kendall created chances, eventually leading to Sibun popping up behind the Nottingham goalkeeper to score his second. Willcock later found himself with a chance to open his account, but the ball ricocheted off the post, but a grateful Kendall was on hand to turn home the rebound for his hat-trick.

Moments later, Hewitt regained possession and found Kendall in the area again, who pulled the ball back for Guy to rifle in a sixth goal.

There was still time for Willcock to get his goal, driving the ball past the helpless keeper.

Numerous chances came and went in the second half, but all-in-all Melton were clinical and well-deserving of a comfortable 7-0 win.

The Reds travel to Westleigh on Saturday, third in East Midlands Division One, and hoping to build on their much-improved home form.