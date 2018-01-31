Melton Hockey: Creed double helps Seconds to Tamworth win

Have your say

Melton HC Seconds made hard work of a home fixture against Tamworth on Saturday in the East Midlands Premier.

Jason Creed bagged all four Melton goals, including two blistering short corner strikes and a couple of open play tap-ins, but the home side should have had many more.

Melton created chances at regular intervals throughout the game, but conceded the first goal.

G. Hacking tried to snake his way past Billingham, but spotted him coming, and played a simple pass to round keeper Worsley for a straightforward goal.

This spurred Melton on and they created chances, but could not convert with McQuillan missing three in a row at the back post.

Creed converted from a short corner to level the scores, then followed up with his second soon after.

With Melton ahead and in control at the interval it should have been over as a contest, but Tamworth showed spirit and scored a second through a Jamie Smith own goal.

At 2-2 Melton’s attacking play spluttered into life and allowed Creed to score twice in the dying embers of the game and secure a tentative home win.

Melton remain sixth, eight points off leaders Coalville in a congested top half of the table.

Melton: C. Worsley, M. Frew, N. Icely, J. Smith, G. Hacking, G. Exton, M. Courtman, M. Starkey, J. Creed, A. Johns, M. Herickx (c), P. Fredericks, C. Dickinson, A. McQuillan.