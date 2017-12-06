Melton Hockey Club: Third XI see off Buxton challenge

Have your say

An excellent game played in a very good spirit saw Melton Hockey Club Third XI take the points in their East Midlands League clash with Buxton on Saturday.

Play was end-to-end from the start with both sides fielding a mixture of experience and skilful youngsters.

Melton’s midfield, dominated by man-of-the-match Jacob Welch, gradually got on top and a good move involving John and Pateman released debutant Turner to open the scoring.

Buxton still looked dangerous and Harris had to make several good saves from penalty corners to keep the lead intact.

The second half continued in the same style with Frew making some strong runs down the left to feed Freddy Welch and Townsend, but the Buxton keeper thwarted them.

Melton continued to press, and forceful play from Townsend gave them a second goal.

This looked to be game over, but when Melton failed to keep the ball a swift attack saw the Buxton centre forward lift the ball over Harris for a clever goal to halve the deficit.

Melton then conceded a penalty corner, giving the visitors a chance to equalise, but the home side breathed a sigh of relief when Buxton made a hash of it.

Melton: S. Harris, A. Turner, S. Pateman, P. Fredericks, J. Welch, F. Welch, J. Townsend, G. Wetherdon, A. John, M. Frew, D. Boyne, L. Cliffe, O. Nash.

* Melton Badgers entertained a very good Belper side whose excellent skill levels gave them the superior edge.

Melton battled gamely, but despite some excellent saves from Will Creed they went into half-time two goals down.

In the second half the home side continued to give their all and kept Belper down to a single goal.

Some strong runs from Cameron Archibald set up chances for Joey Yates and Becky Cramphorn, but they couldn’t quite find the finishing touch.

Another encouraging team performance, with full-backs Matthew Ashton and Isaac Johnson having good games.

Melton: Isaac Johnson, Flynn Walsh, Will Creed, Hannah Richardson, Joe Pickup, Joey Yates, Matthew Ashton, Rebecca Cramphorn, Thomas Gaul, Cameron Archibald, Joe Harris, James Highton, Justin Harris.