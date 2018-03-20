Melton Hockey Club: Firsts turn up the heat as bug freeze bites Panthers

Having lost to Panthers just a few weeks ago, Melton got their revenge as they destroyed the visiting defence.

From the very first minute Melton pushed Panthers back, as the away side struggled to get out of their half.

Sibun, Kendall, and Taylor all went close before the hosts eventually took the lead when captain Brookes popped the ball into the area to allow Sibun to turn and fire home.

Panthers could consider themselves lucky to trail just by one at half-time after another Melton effort was disallowed, while the hosts also smacked a penalty against the post.

The away side’s temper began to fray as they failed to muster one decent chance in the first half, and Melton lost a little focus as the game resumed.

After a scrappy period, the ball bounced around the Melton area and was poked in to equalise.

Several times this season Melton have capitulated in similar circumstances, but this time the gulf between the two teams was too great for the Reds to be held back.

Melton were getting joy down both flanks, and quick breaks created more chances.

One such break released Sibun to charge in on goal and restore the lead.

And moments later, Taylor raced through, rounded the keeper and made it 3-1.

Panthers finally lost complete control, resulting in a sin-bin for one player after an angry exchange.

Melton punished this lack of discipline with Kendall’s goal, ,converting a crops from the impressive Smith.

Straight from the restart, Brookes intercepted a loose pass, and found Kendall in the area who squared for Sibun to complete his hat-trick.

Melton could still have added four or five more had they not been a little wasteful in front of goal now the result was no longer in doubt.

Melton play a midweek rearranged game against Derwent at home on Tuesday evening before finishing their season away at likely champions Repton on Saturday.