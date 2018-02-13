Melton Hockey Club: Firsts fall at Notts; Seconds pipped by Saints

The poor run continued for Melton Hockey Club’s First XI on Saturday with a heavy defeat at North Notts in the East Midlands Premier.

Despite their hard work, the second half of the season is turning into a nightmare of results for the Reds.

With a threadbare squad once again for an away game, Melton knew they would have to work hard to get anything against experienced opponents.

The game started brightly enough with the visitors soaking up pressure and looking threatening on the break.

But the home side began to dominate and Melton found themselves behind midway through the half.

Things got worse when Messina was unfortunate to divert a shot from a penalty corner into his own goal.

At 2-0 down, Melton could have crumbled, but they started to create some good opportunities.

A Hewitt penalty corner, with a follow-up from Pollard brought the best out of the Notts keeper.

At half-time the next goal looked crucial, and it was therefore calamitous when a cross was allowed to travel right across the Melton penalty area to be touched in by a Notts forward.

The game began to look beyond the visitors, but Melton showed some resolve to keep pressing forward, with Brooks unlucky not to pull a goal back. Meanwhile, the defence and Eden in goal combined to make numerous stops to keep the score down.

As Melton struggled to get a consolation, with the ball never quite falling right, Notts eventually added a fourth.

Melton will look to kickstart their season this weekend with back-to-back fixtures against Ashby on Saturday, and Panthers on Sunday.