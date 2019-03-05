Melton Hockey Club: First XI let two-goal lead slip at Westleigh

Have your say

Melton Hockey Club’s First XI visited a struggling Westleigh with high hopes and expectations on Saturday, but it proved to be a seriously disappointing outing.

On a slow and sandy pitch, Melton found it difficult to get into their rhythm with scrappy play allowing the home side to keep things tight.

Melton did eventually carve out a chance when Cramphorn struck a fierce reverse shot, only for the Westleigh keeper to rather fortunately get in the way.

The visitors just couldn’t get going, and things went from bad to worse when the home side earned a penalty corner.

A scrappy routine led to a goalmouth scramble, which ended with a Melton foot blocking a goalbound effort.

A penalty flick was awarded and Westleigh took advantage.

Melton hit back quickly when Hewitt picked out Kendall midway in the opposition half. Kendall slowed the play, putting in the overlapping Guy into the area whose cross was diverted into the goal by a hapless defender.

The Reds had the majority of the second half play and the pressure eventually told.

After a good switch from left to right, Jacob found himself in space.

Striding into the area he played the ball towards goal where Kendall deflected the ball high into the net.

Two became three when a Melton penalty corner put Hewitt in on the left, and he made no mistake as he flicked the ball home.

That should have been that, but Melton threw it away failing to close out the game by overcommitting in attack.

Westleigh fought their way back on the counter to 3-2.

But even then they didn’t look like equalising until more scrappy play led to another goalmouth scramble and a third goal.

It was certainly two points dropped for Melton ahead of a tricky tie at home to Panthers on Saturday (12.30pm start).