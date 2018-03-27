Melton Hockey Club: First XI finish season on a high against champions

Melton Hockey Club First XI’s season drew to a close on Saturday with a difficult trip to East Midlands Premier champions Repton.

Having lost heavily in the reverse fixture, there was a chance the season could end badly, but the Reds were unwilling to let that happen.

From the first minute Repton, full of youth and former internationals, pushed Melton back, but despite the pressure, the backline held out, and the visitors looked dangerous on the break.

Eventually the home side scrambled in a first goal, but it was more than justified when Melton hit back immediately.

Good work by Hewitt found Sibun in the area who squared for Pollard. He squared once more to the waiting Kendall who tucked the ball into the goal off the post.

Repton looked rattled, and began to question every decision which went against them.

Unfortunately for Melton, the talent in their team saw Repton race into a 3-1 half-time lead, but the home goalkeeper had been forced into multiple saves to make that happen.

The second half began in the same fashion, with Repton dominating possession.

But mistakes were creeping in, and Melton began picking off interceptions and breaking.

One such break saw Sibun steal possession, dribble into the area and knock the ball past the keeper, allowing the onrushing Kendall to slide in to score Melton’s second.

The day got even better when Brown forced another turnover high up in Repton’s half.

Picking the right pass, he unleashed Sibun on the outside, who raced towards goal and lifted it past the keeper to level at 3-3.

Nobody could have denied it was a fair result had the umpire called time then.

But there were still a few minutes left and Repton scrambled two quick goals to retake control.

As Melton sought in vain to turn the tide, the hosts poked in a sixth, adding gloss to the scoreline.

Melton, who finished in eighth place, will hope to build on what was one of their best performances of their season for the following campaign where more consistency will be needed.