Melton Golf: Winning trio finish eight clear

The excellent February weather encouraged 43 golfers to turn out at Melton Mowbray Golf Club for the rescheduled Autumn Trophy on Sunday.

After a delayed start because of fog, the teams of three and four golfers were given a shotgun start.

The greens were still slightly soft, but were in good condition after being cut and rolled.

The end result was an excellent winning score of 112 points by Steve Goddard’s team of Bob Luke and David Bailey.

Club captain Gerry Stephens, Andy Westwood and Richard Haines were in second place with 104 points, and Paul Gough, seniors captain Dick Chapman and Mark Lewis completed the top three positions with 102.