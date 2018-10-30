Melton Golf Club: Wintry conditions provide stern test

With cold wintry conditions and torrential rain, several teams failed to finish the Saturday Am-Am, but many teams persevered and although completely soaked to the skin played out the full 18 holes.

Alan Parkes, Eric Parkes, Chris Carmichael, Phil Meade took top spot from runners-up Paul Gough, Mick Cavani, Neil Farish and Martin Hall (84pts), with Tim Mortimer, Nick Baines, Mick Pollard and Mick Ward a point further back in third.

* But the colder conditions did not deter the 65 golfers who turned out for the first of the six-round Autumn Trophy series.

The wind made club selection difficult and left many golfers coming up short of the receptive greens.

The team of Steve Goddard, Anthony Halls, Julien Kisiel and Vic Sproul left everyone in their wake and came in with an incredible 101 stableford points. Rob Smith, Kev Robertson, Dave Timbrell and Pat Lee came in with 95 points to take second place on countback from Pete Poolan, Bob Luke, John Mair and Avis Webb.

With a good turnout for the latest Monday Mingles, the teams of a lady and gent came in with some very close scores.

The winning pair was Richard Faubert and Elaine Howarth with a score of nett 32.6.

George Schmidt and Pat Barnes were second with nett 34.0, and just behind with nett 35.8 were the pairing of Mike and Gill Hoggan.

The day’s best fourball was Richard Faubert and Elaine Howarth, and Denis Dayman with Alison Gatward who carded a combined nett 74.5.