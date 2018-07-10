Melton Golf Club winds the clock back to 1990

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club members had the chance to go back in time on Friday and play the golf course as it was up to 1990 as a nine-hole course.

The event was thanks to the hard work of club president Dougie Bryce who produced a course planner as near as possible to the original set-up.

In excellent conditions, 51 golfers made up the 13 teams to play a Texas scramble, and the course was closed from 1pm to enable the competition to go ahead from the new temporary tees.

The winning team consisted of lady captain Sandie Normanton, Paul Hudson, Anne Evans and Ian Parkes.

A barbecue and prizegiving followed, by club captain Glenn Price, with plans in place to hold a follow-up event.

* Melton GC members Owen and Chris Cook took the honours at the Ladbrook Park Seniors Mixed Open.

The good scores reflected the conditions with several pairings returning between 39 and 41 points.

But the Cooks came in with an excellent 43 points despite failing to score a points on one hole.

* Melton GC’s ladies’ team booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Taskers Inter-Club competition after seeing off Rushcliffe in round three on Saturday.

As in the second round, the visiting team were given a courtesy shot after handicap difference and Melton faced some formidable opponents from a very strong and experienced team.

Melton forged into an early lead after Jean Moulds won 6 and 5, and Drina Terzza came through 4 and 3.

The remaining five matches proved very close, but wins for Margaret Smale (1-up) and Avis Webb (2 and 1) saw Melton through 4-3.

They will meet Beeston Fields next month in the last eight.

* A field of 84 golfers entered the divisional trophies competition for all three handicaps divisions at Melton on Saturday.

The course gave plenty of run when playing into the greens which required more finesse.

Results –

Gerard Leigh Bowl: 1 David Stroud 68ocb, 2 Tom Smith.

Hayes Cup: Brendon Boyce 66, 2 Chris Shardlow 69.

Wally Hill Trophy: 1 James Cartwright 61, 2 Mick Jordan 66.

Twos Sweep: Matt Catton, Steve Wright, Tom Eadon, Tom Smith, Roger Alexander, Kevin Robertson, Steve Draisey, Bob Luke, Mick Jordan.

* Melton Seniors fell to only their second defeat of the summer at Birstall as they went down by five-and-a-half to two-and-a-half.

Team vice-captain Dick Chapman and Tom Eadon won 7 and 6, David Wells and David McCain came through 2 and 1, and Bob Luke with Julian Kissel earned the half.

* Melton GC’s B team went into their latest match hoping to make it three straight wins at Cosby.

But in the baking heat and on a tight course, it proved a formidable task for Melton as they fell just short with a close 3-2 defeat.

Stand-in team captain Neil Eaves, with partner Phil Curtis, saw their opponents chip in and sink birdies during the first seven holes to go 5-up, but they dug deep and pulled back a few holes in a tight 2 and 1 loss.

Melton’s point scorers were Brian Cole and Richard Grieve, and Kev Robertson with John Harvey.

* A Melton ladies’ team visited Lutterworth GC to play the third of their four Handicap League matches of the season.

The course was in excellent condition despite the dry weather as the temperatures soared once more.

Lead pair Karen Middleton and Nancy Denny fought hard to win 3 and 2, helped by a useful chip-in for a birdie on the par three 12th.

Second out were Sue Hitchman and Julia Brown who were level for much of the match, until a useful last couple of holes saw them win 2-up.

Kathie Finn and Jean Moulds played a nip-and-tuck match but clinched a 1-up win on the 18th to seal an excellent 3-0 win for Melton.