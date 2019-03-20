Melton Golf Club: Trophy series set for grandstand finish

Mick Cavani became the new front runner as the race for Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s Autumn Trophy heads for the closest of finales.

With one round left of the series, up to 10 players still have a chance of lifting the trophy despite Cavani moving to the top of the standings with 31 points after five rounds.

The fifth round got under way on Sunday with a good turnout who still had to contend with a very strong breeze.

The trio of Haydn Snow, Dave Poolan and Jamie Orton took the honours, pipping Chris Radford, Mark Lewis and Darren Mackie into second place, while close behind in third place was Cavani, Alan Newton and Pete Poolan.

Nearest-the-pin prize went to lady captain Nancy Denny.

* The regulars turned out once more for the latest Monday Morning Mingles played out in calmer conditions which made for some very good golf from most pairings.

Tom Eadon and Liz Clark won with a round of nett 38.4 ahead of three pairs tied on 40.8 points – Denis Dayman and Alison Gatward, Haydn and Liz Snow, and Mike and Gill Hoggan.

Owen and Chris Cook took third place with 42.4 points, and the best combined fourball score went to Jim Mcquillan and Maureen MacCall with Tom Eadon and Liz Clark.