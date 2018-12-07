Melton Golf Club trio hit form at county society fundraiser

Melton Golf Club was well represented as the Leicester and Rutland Captains Society held their annual charity day in support of Toys on the Table at Forest Hill GC.

A total of 180 golfers came out to support the charity which has provided around 10,000 presents to 2,800 under-privileged children in homes around the county.

Autumn Trophy round three winners, from left, John Webb, Matt Catton and Richard Feubert EMN-180512-171830002

Each golfer provided a toy for this most worthwhile cause, which are then distributed by the charity.

Last Monday’s format was a fourball am-am, with two scores to count on all of the holes.

The start of the competition was met with torrential rain, and without the excellent work of the green staff, the number of holes played would have been greatly reduced.

The storm abated after a couple of hours, making way for sunshine, but the course was very soft and played long.

The winning team of four with an excellent 89 points were the Melton trio of captain Glenn Price, past captain Ian Solloway and vice-captain Gerry Stephens, with Birstall’s Steve Jones.

Melton golfers thanked Forest Hill GC and its staff for their assistance, and their own Owen Cook for organising a successful event.

* The third round of the Autumn Trophy took place, attracting an entry of 44 golfers.

In fairly benign conditions, and using a shotgun start, the format was a threeball stableford, with two scores to count on all of the odd holes and all three scores to count on the even holes.

Matt Catton and his team of John Webb and Richard Feubert took first place after an excellent score of 97 points (nett 69) to earn 10 points towards the overall standings.

They finished five points clear of runners-up Neil Eaves, Ray Catton and Mick Cavani, while the trio of Steve Tagg, Adrian Green and Matthew Davies took third spot on countback with 91 points.

Nearest the pin on the par-three 14th hole was Steve Tagg.