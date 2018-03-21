Melton Golf Club: Snowfall confirms Monday title for Haydn and Liz

Have your say

Husband and wife Haydn and Liz Snow have been crowned winners of Melton Golf Club’s winter-long Monday Morning Mingles following Monday’s finale.

The weekend snow forced the cancellation of the Mingles end-of-season shotgun start scramble, but the lunch and prize presentations survived.

Mingles organisers Owen and Chris Cook said the conditions had been the worst of the 14 years they have run the competition, with heavy rains, winds and snow forcing several rounds to be lost, leading to lower scores.

The best six scores for each pair were tallied up and produced the tightest of finishes.

Haydn and Liz had 53 points, pipping Bob Luke and Margaret Smale on countback, while Phil Millward and Sandie Normanton were just a point back, taking third place also on countback, from George Schmidt and Pat Barnes.

Owen and Chris were fifth with 50 points, and John Squires and Bettyne Norton completed the top six prize places with 44.

* Steven Draisey and Bill Hurrell won the first round of the Daily Mail Foursomes.

Drawn away against Scraptoft, the Melton GC pair played through Saturday’s cold and snow in a closely-fought contest to edge the match 2 and 1, and were delighted to finish on top.

They now have a second round tie against neighbours Stapleford Park to look forward to on home soil.

* Melton GC ladies played a nine-hole stableford last Wednesday.

Braving the cold and wet weather, Margaret Samways won the day with 13 points, just a point ahead of runner-up Sally Hudson.