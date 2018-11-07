Melton Golf Club: Seniors take the honours at team challenge

The annual inter-team challenge was played at Melton Golf Club on Sunday with six teams fighting it out for the prestigious Inter Team Trophy.

Ladies, Scratch, Senior, Mixed, B and C teams began after a shotgun start, with all players using the different competition white tees and the best six scores from each hole to be added together.

Cold early conditions took a turn for the worse with a slight wind and heavy drizzle which made the going hard and holes play much longer.

The match was played, as always, with good humour, and the outcome was an excellent win for the seniors with 219 points, just three points ahead of the B team, with the mixed team taking third place with 210 points.

* The annual challenge match between the seniors captain and vice-captain was held last month as 36 players were split into two groups of low and high handicaps and drawn out of a hat to join either side.

The teams played a fourball stableford matchplay in pleasant autumn conditions.

In the first match out on the course, vice-captain Dick Chapman and Haydn Snow convincingly beat the opposition pairing of captain Jerzy Schmidt and Al Terzza 6 and 4.

After four matches, Dick was leading by three wins to one, but the tide turned as the captain took three-and-a-half points from the final five matches to force in an honourable draw of four-and-a-half points apiece.

* Last Tuesday saw 16 pairs of seniors battle it out in a greensomes stableford format.

Excellent conditions resulted in high scores with six pairs posting level-par or better.

Vice-captain Dick Chapman and Denis Dayman took the honours with a score of 41 points, two ahead of seniors captain Jerzy Schmidt and John Bourne who pushed Julian Kisiel and Haydn Snow into third place on countback.

* A field of 20 teams turned out to play in the yellowball peril on Saturday despite very strong winds which made the right club selection imperative to keep the ball straight and in play.

The format was a fourball stableford competition where the golfer with the yellow ball and one other player score on each hole.

With only six points separating the top seven teams, the competition prouced a nailbiting finish.

The overall winning team was Guy Rayson, Kev Robertson, Paul Halford and Ray Smith with 75 points.

Club captain Glenn Price, James Denny and Terry Brown took second place with 70 points, pushing Owen Cook, club vice-captain Gerry Stephens, Ian Solloway and John Webb into third place on countback.

The twos Sweep was won by James Denny.

* There was a good turnout for the 8.30am tee-off for the latest Monday Mingles, despite a cold and misty start.

The weather conditions did not prevent some very good scoring by several of the mixed pairings.

Jim Mcquillan and Maureen Mcall won the day with nett 31.8 which equalled this season’s best score.

The three pairings of Alan and Drina Terzza, Haydn and Liz Snow, and Eddie with Gay Cham all shared second place with 34.8 points.

The best fourball was that of Jim Mcquillan and Maureen Mcall with Alan and Drina Terzza (nett 66.6).