Melton Golf Club seniors defeat Humberstone in season opener

Melton Golf Club’s seniors opened their match season at home to Humberstone Heights last Tuesday.

In damp and showery conditions the course played long, but this did not prevent Melton coming out as convincing winners by six-and-a-half matches to one-a-and-half, giving new captain Jerzy Schmidt a winning start.

Winning pairs: Jerzy Schmidt/Brian Wray (1-up), Bob Luke/Denis Dayman (2 and 1), Al Terzza/Glen Price (5 and 4), Dave Bentley/Gerry Stephens (6 and 5), Owen Cook/Jim McQuillan (7 and 5), Haydn Snow/Joe Carrington (5 and 4), Ken Longbottom/Ken Kirk halved.

* The Senior Captain’s away day has been confirmed for August 7 at Rutland Water Golf Course.

Any senior member of the club is welcome to join.