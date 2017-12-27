Melton Golf Club: Seniors’ Christmas comp serves up close-fought finish

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s Seniors held their Christmas Competition, led out by seniors captain George Schmidt last Tuesday.

Despite the competition being re-scheduled because of inclement weather the previous week, a good field of 39 golfers teed up to support the traditional event.

The format was a Texas scramble where teams are drawn from a hat in handicap categories, and the golf course was revamped from the normal 18 holes to create 14 holes, of which four were extremely long.

After a frosty start, the golfers enjoyed crisp, sunny conditions borne out by some very good scores recorded by the teams, with only six strokes separating all of the 11 teams.

The golf was followed by refreshments and the prize presentations which consisted of drinks hampers and various bottles of alcohol, prepared by Anne and Sue, the wives of the seniors captain and vice-captain, respectively.

The competition was won by Tom Eadon, Richard Haines, Joe Carrington and Bill Fisher with a very healthy 53.8, followed closely in second place by Ken Longbottom, Bob Parkinson and Bill Robson with 55.3.

George thanked everyone for supporting the event and looks forward to the 2018 season for the forthcoming team matches.