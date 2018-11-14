Melton Golf Club: Seniors captain George hosts awards evening

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s seniors captain George Schmidt year in office culminated with prizegiving for their 2018 season winners on Saturday evening.

The evening consisted of a two-course meal and wine, followed by a short speech for the skipper to thank everyone involved with the seniors section during his tenure.

Trophy winners: Winter Putter – Martin Adams. Over 70s Cup – Richard Haines. Winter Singles Knockout Cup – Ken Longbottom. George Houghton Cup – Julian Kisiel. Paddy Doyle Salver – David McCain. Walter Griffin Eclectic and Walter Griffin Trophy – Julian Kisiel. Silver Plate – David Bentley. Frank Williams Trophy – Richard Haines. Goodacre Rose Bowl (Seniors Captain’s Day Cup) – John Rigby. Summer Single Knockout – Haydn Snow. Summer Pairs Knockout – David Wells and Robin Jones. President’s Cup – Bob Luke. Tony Houghton Texas Scramble – Dick Chapman. Hijack Wildman Senior Mixed Trophy – Sandie Normanton (lady captain) and George Schmidt (seniors captain). Club Senior Scratch Champion – Gerry Stephens (club vice-captain). Club Inter Team Winners – Seniors.

* Despite heavy rain, there was still a good turnout of 64 golfers for the Greensomes Pairs.

The conditions made the Melton GC course play very long and created very receptive greens.

The competition saw both players tee off and pick the best drive before playing alternate shots until they putt out.

It proved a closely-fought affair with winning pair Danny Raven and Dave Taylor taking top spot with 66.6 after a countback from Steve Haines and Ady Stokes who also totalled 66.6.

Phil Millward and John Squires completed the top three with 67.6.

* The Monday Morning Mingles also brought out a good field of players despite heavy overnight rain.

John Squires and Bethune Norton took the latest round of the winter series with a score of nett 35.0.

Bob Luke and Margaret Smale were second with nett 36.0, just ahead of third-placed pair Tom Eadon and Liz Clarke with nett 36.4.

The day’s best fourball was Tom Eason and Liz Clarke with George Schmidt and Pat Barnes (combined nett 74.4).