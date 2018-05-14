Melton Golf Club round-up: Home pair head large Seniors Open field

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club hosted their annual Seniors Open last Tuesday which attracted a large field of 128 golfers, including 76 visitors.

The course was in excellent condition and that and the fine weather paved the way for some high scoring.

Club captain Glenn Price handed over first prize to overall winners Geoff Townsend and David Taylor who carded an excellent 46 points.

Hargreaves and Hallam (Radcliffe-on-Trent) were three points back in second place followed by Vince King and Chris Ward, and Phil Curtis and Mezz Watchorn who took fourth place on countback with 40 points.

Melton GC member Brian Steel was the oldest prizewinner at 86.

Other prizewinners – Longest drive (over 70s): Richard Faubert; (under 70s): Gerry Stephens. Nearest the pin (over 70s): Brian Street; (under 70s): Taberner (Kettering GC).

n Melton GC tasted success at Boston Golf Club’s Fourball Am-Am.

Sunny weather and a well-manicured course allowed all teams to return some good scores, topped by the team of captain Glenn Price, vice-captain Gerry Stephens, lady captain Sandie Normanton, and lady vice-captain Nancy Denney.

They finished out in front with 89 points, 10 clear of Belton Park, with Boston (76) and Stoke Rochford (75) close behind.

n The ladies’ handicap team hosted Scraptoft in the first of four matches, two at home and two away.

Two of the three matches went all the way to the 18th green in a close-fought contest, but Melton Ladies ran out winners two-and-a-half to a half.

The next Ladies’ Handicap League match is on June 18 against Kibworth.

Melton winners: Kathie Finn/Denise Waldron (2-up), Leah Radford/Jean Moulds (7 and 5), Sue Hitchman/Drina Terzza halved.

n Melton GC’s C team got back to winning ways after two unexpected defeats, with a good home result against Scraptoft.

Excellent course conditions set the scene for some good golf from both sides, with a few very close games.

But Melton came well out on top with a 5-1 win.

Winning pairs: Team captain Adrian Green/Colin Kitchen 4 and 3, Bill Hurrell/Jim Shaw (debut) 4 and 3, Ken Longbottom/Dave Bailey 1-up, Dave Mccain/Andy Pedlar 5 and 4, Ian King/Nigel Blunt 3 and 2.

n Melton’s senior ladies hosted North Luffenham in a friendly match last Thursday.

Every game was closely-contested and the outcome was a very justified 2-all draw.

The opposition thanked Liz Snow and Melton GC for their hospitality.

Melton team: Liz Snow (capt), Alison Gatward, Janet Bentley, Joan Allen, Jackie Fisher, Avis Webb, Margaret Samways, Margaret Smale.