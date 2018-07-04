Melton Golf Club: Ray lands Captain’s Day prize on 78th birthday

Have your say

Ray Smith marked his 78th birthday in style by heading a 140-strong field at Melton Golf Club’s Captain’s Day on Saturday.

Melton’s captain Glenn Price set some difficult pin positions on the day for the non-qualifier individual stableford competition.

Ladies' winner Bettyne Norton with Glen EMN-180207-193330002

He also laid on an impressive prize table rewarding best scores in each of the three categories, longest drives and nearest-the-pins for both men and women, as well as a putting and chipping competition set by the club professional Tony Westwood.

Ray was the overall winner, and topped Division Two with a score of 42 point, while Bettyne Norton took the ladies’ prize and Louis Woodcock was top junior.

Following the prizegiving, Glenn thanked everyone for their support and the evening finished with live music.

Results – Division One: 1 Thomas Haig 40pts, 2 Philip Curtis 37pts, 3 Steve Goddard 35pts. Division Two: 1 Ray Smith 42pts, 2 David Bentley 37pts, 3 Chris Ward 37pts.

Anne Creed flanked by Jack Wildman winners Sandie Normanton and Jerzy Schmidt EMN-180207-193305002

Ladies: 1 Bettyne Norton 36pts, Davina Adams 35pts, 3 Liz Snow. Captain’s Cup (lowest single handicap score): Steve Goddard 35pts. Juniors: 1 Louis Woodcock, 2 Spencer Parker.

Nearest-the-pin (men): George Boddy; (ladies): Janet Bentley. Longest drive (men): Billy Kevan; (ladies): Sandie Normanton (lady captain). Putting (men): Billy Kevan; (ladies): Sandie Normanton.

* Melton GC’s senior mixed team hosted Beedles Lake in a betterball stableford friendly fixture on Sunday.

The individual results were very close, but Beedles Lake were outright winners by four games to three.

Melton winning pairs: David Bentley/Liz Snow 46pts, John Mair/Janet Bentley 41pts, Sue Bennet/Haydn Snow with 40pts.

* Melton hosted the Leicestershire and Rutland Golf Union’s seniors team for a match against Derbyshire last Wednesday.

An initial round of nine holes were played followed by the full 18, with players praising the excellent course conditions which allowed for a great run on the ball.

The lead Leicestershire pair were six-under for their round as the host county won 11-and-a-half to six-and-a-half.

* Melton GC’s C team suffered their first home defeat of the season against a tough Glen Gorse side which combined youth and experience.

Adrian Green and club captain Glenn Price had a very tough match which was all-square until a wonder shot by 15-year-old Spencer Smith landed 18 inches from the 18th pin to clinch the match.

Dave McKain and Ady Stokes were held to a half, while Keith Tomblin and Don Benzie had a great 5 and 4 win, and newcomer JP O’Reilly won 2 and 1 with Tony Pedlar.

But Dave Bailey and Colin Kitchen lost 2-down and the final pairing of Mark Lewis and Andy Wade lost 3 and 1, with Mark having to play the back nine on his own as Glen Gorse won three-and-a-half to two-and-a-half.

* Last Tuesday, Melton GC ladies and senior men contested the annual Jack Wildman Trophy, hosted by the captains of the respective sections.

The format was greensomes with half-combined handicap to count.

Seniors’ captain Jerzy Schmidt and lady captain Sandie Normanton topped the 14 pairs after carding an excellent 43 points, two points ahead of Tom Eadon and Jackie Fisher who took second on countback from Bob Luke and Nancy Denny who had three birdies on their card.

Anne Creed, Jack Wildman’s daughter, also played in the competition before presenting the prizes.

* Last Thursday’s Midweek Medal attracted 28 competitors with results also going towards the Race to Woodhall Spa standings.

Colin Kitchen won with an excellent nett 67 from Ian Townsend who took second place on countback from Guy Rayson after both scored nett 68.

Twos sweep: John Harvey, Duncan Bagshaw, Gary Kitchen, Ian Townsend, Alistair Richmond (new member).