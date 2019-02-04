Melton Golf Club: Phil and Sandie claim Monday honours

Despite a wet start to the day, a good number of pairs met at Melton Golf Club for the early morning nine-hole Mingles competition on Monday.

Although the winners romped home by almost two shots, there was a close finish for second and third places with only 0.2 points deciding the order.

Phil Millward and Sandie Hudson came out on top with a nett round of 36.6, while Tom Eadon and Liz Clark carded a nett 38.4 to just pip Richard Faubert and Elaine Howarth (nett 38.6) for runners-up spot.

The best fourball of the day was John Squires and Bettyne Norton, with Phil Millward and Sandie Hudson on a combined nett 77.6.