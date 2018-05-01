Melton Golf Club off to flyer in County Scratch League

Have your say

Melton Golf Club opened their Leicestershire and Rutland Scratch League account at home to Humberstone last Thursday.

Both teams consisted of eight single-handicap golfers, with club vice-captain Gerry Stephens taking over the reins as scratch team skipper for 2018 from Guy Rayson who has successfully led the team for many years.

The pairs teed off at 4.30pm and every pair had completed 18 holes by 8.15pm before the light faded, and the match ended in a 7-1 win for Melton.

Scores: Matt Catton won 10 and 8; Craig Hallam won 3 and 1; Dale Radford won 4 and 2; Gerry Stephens won 5 and 3; Guy Rayson won 2-up; Sam Pollard won 4 and 3; David Poolan won 5 and 3.

The next match is at Forest Hill next Thursday, May 10.

* The seniors extended their perfect start to the season with a convincing six-and-a-half to one-and-a-half win over Norwood Park last Tuesday.

Captain Jerzy Schmidt and David Bentley earned a half point at the final hole to cap the team’s third straight win.

Winning pairs: Bob Luke/Al Terzza (7 and 6); Tom Eadon/Julian Kisiel (6 and 4); Jim Mcquillan/Nick McDonald (2 and 1); David Wells/Denis Dayman (7 and 6); Richard Haines/Pete Rayers (4 and 3); Haydn Snow/Bob Purkis (6 and 5).

* Melton GC’s C team began their 2018 season at Kirby Muxloe on Wednesday and the course was in surprisingly good condition despite the rain.

The first Melton pair out, Brendan Boyce and Nigel Blunt, halved their match before Bill Hurrell and Colin Kitchen won a very close match 1-up.

But the success ended there as Roger Alexander and Dave McKain lost 3 and 2, Ian King and David Bailey lost 2-down, and club captain Glenn Price with Andy Pedlar lost 3 and 1.

C Team captain Adrian Green and Ken Longbottom had a close match all the way down to the 18th, but lost 1-down as Kirby Muxloe won by four-and-a-half points to one-and-a-half.