Melton Golf Club new captains tee off their year in office

It was all change at Melton Mowbray Golf Club as the Captain’s Drive-in event ushered in new skippers for 2019, both with military backgrounds.

A busy 12 months awaits both Gerry Stephens, who steps up from vice-captain to take the captain’s role from Glenn Price, and Nancy Denny who takes over from Sandie Normanton.

Nancy tees off her year in office at the annual Captains Drive-In at Melton Mowbray Golf Club EMN-190131-155416002

Gerry, originally from South Wales, moved to Melton in 1987 after a posting to RAF Cottesmore during a 38 years’ service with the air force

After giving up playing and coaching his first sporting love of rugby, he first took up golf and joined Melton Mowbray GC in 2005 before retiring from the RAF, the following year.

After about five years he joined the club’s committee, and then served as greens chairman for two-and-a-half years.

In 2017 he was asked to become seniors captain, which was followed a year later by club vice-captain.

Gerry said: “The lady captain and I are working towards the same goal for our charity which is the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS), as well as course improvements.”

Nancy is a relative newcomer to the area and the club, having moved here just three years ago.

She picked up a golf club for the first time as a teenager while accompanying her parents and brothers to Stavanger Golf Club, in Norway.

Nancy has played golf on and off for the past 30 years, firstly at Exeter University and then wherever she and her husband were posted with the Army.

Despite long periods without playing to bring up two small children and then pursuing a teaching career, Nancy counts among her former clubs the prestige of world-famous Wentworth, to the exotic climes of Bisharat Golf Club, in Amman, Jordan.

She said: “I’m looking forward to a busy and enjoyable year and am fortunate to have the support of a great team, the lady vice-captain Jackie Fisher, lady president Julia Brown and the rest of the ladies’ section.”