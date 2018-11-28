Melton Golf Club name trio as players of the year at awards night

George Boddy was named Player of the Year as Melton Mowbray Golf Club came together for their annual awards night last Thursday.

Club captain Glenn Price came up with a shortlist of Ian Townsend, George Boddy, Sam Pollard and Kris Owen for the top honour who all had performed extremely well in 2018.

Lady captain's Player of the Year Denise Waldron with skip Sandie Normanton EMN-181127-142247002

But Boddy was chosen after winning two medal competition played during the year – the first while on a 13 handicap and the second on eight – as well as the Petfoods Trophy.

He also scored two nett 63s during the year and had more than halved his handicap to six by the end of the season.

Denise Waldron was named Lady Captain’s Player of the Year for her performance and contribution to the club over the 12 months.

Other highlights saw club captain Glenn and lady captain Sandie Normanton both win their section’s President’s Putters, while Louis Woodcock was named Junior Player of the Year after scooping three of the main prizes.

Former England cricketer Tim Munton presents the Junior Sportsperson of the Year Trophy to Louis Woodcock EMN-181127-142235002

His main achievement was receiving the Junior Sportsperson of the Year Trophy which was donated by former club member Alan Munton and presented by Alan’s son Tim, the former Warwickshire and England cricketer.

The evening saw plaudits shared around more than 50 different club members who picked up individual prizes and as part of a pair or team, and was well attended by winners and supporters.

Doug Woolley hosted the event, while Sue Millward and the club’s office team ensured all of the 68 prizes, trophies and medals went to the correct recipients.

* On Saturday, 15 teams of four players competed in the Progressive Am-Am at Melton.

President's Putter winners Glenn Price and Sandie Normanton, with Melton GC lady president Bettyne Norton EMN-181127-142309002

With a strong easterly wind and a few showers, the first few holes were challenging, but the scoring, against the par score of 108 points, was excellent.

Only three twos recorded, and past club captain Brendan Boyce celebrated a hole-in-one on the tricky 133-yard 14th hole, teeing off into the wind; a great achievement which cost him dear in the bar.

Results (top three): 1 Adi Grant, Paul Blount, Paul Mullins, Steve Burton 114pts; 2 Martin Hall, Julien Kisiel, Paul Gough, Mick Cavani 111pts; 3 Tim Mortimer, Nick Pollard, Nick Baines, Mick Ward 110pts.

* The weekly Monday Morning Mingles took to the course on a relatively mild and still day this week.

The greens were responsive after the weekend’s heavy rain, but the ball still travelled well.

Gordon and Dee Hughes served up an excellent win on their return from a short absence with a score of nett 35.0 to pip runners-up Tom Eadon and Liz Clarke (nett 35.2) and Phil Millward and Sandie Normanton (nett 35.6) in third.

The best fourball was Gordon and Dee Hughes with Owen and Chris Cook with a combined nett 71.4.