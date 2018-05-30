Melton Golf Club: Ladies’ team book place in Taskers Trophy round three

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club ladies’ team reached the third round of the Taskers Trophy with a nip-and-tuck win against Ullesthorpe last week.

The match was played in windy conditions, and as this second-round tie was only one leg, the Ullesthorpe ladies were scored an away advantage of one point each before the matches started.

Teachers captain Haydn Snow (left) receives the trophy from Medics skipper Steve Middleton EMN-180529-110628002

With this additional demand on the Melton ladies, the match was a tight contest, with the lady captain losing on the final hole.

But the hosts came through by four points to three thanks to wins for Julia Brown (3 and 1), Jean Moulds (3 and 1), Margaret Smale (3 and 1) and Avis Webb (2-up).

* With 34 golfers entering last Wednesday’s midweek stableford, the outcome was a fairly close-fought affair, with only a few points separating the leading bunch.

Sam Pollard won overall after a countback with 38 points from runner-up Phil Gray, with Colin Kitchen a point back in third.

The competition also doubled up as a qualifier in the Race to Woodhall Spa series.

Twos sweep: Phil Gray (5th), Dale Radford (5th), with Jamie Orton (7th), Guy Rayson (7th).

* There was a very good turn out for the Bridgestone Trophy medal competition on Saturday, and with excellent conditions, competitors in all three handicap divisions performed well.

George Boddy was the overall winner with an excellent nett 66, after a countback, while the day’s best gross round was scored by Sam Pollard who carded a 71.

Results – Division One (0-12): 1 Steve Wright nett 68, 2 David Poolan nett 69 ocb. Division Two (13-20): 1 Bev Blake nett 67, 2 Alan Sleath nett 68 ocb. Division Three (21-28): 1 Malcolm Farrow nett 66, 2 James Cartwright nett 70.

Twos sweep: Phil Curtis, Bev Blake, Ian Townsend, Tim Mortimer, Anthony Halls, George Boddy, Gary Kitchen.

* The tide was completely turned this year in the betterball stableford Medics v Teachers match on Bank Holiday Monday.

A total of 53 men and women turned out for their latest fundraising match for additional course projects.

Good weather and course conditions helped produce some excellent golf as club professional Tony Westwood teamed up with the Teachers’ captain Haydn Snow and demonstrated some exceptional tee to green golf.

The Teachers won comfortably with a high score of 548 points to the Medics’ 490.

Nearest-the-pin on the par three seventh was won by the professional, while Nancy Denny was closest on the par three 14th.