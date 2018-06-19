Melton Golf Club ladies hold strong Kibworth team in league

Have your say

Kibworth visited Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Monday for a Ladies’ Handicap League match.

The weather was warm, but the swirling wind made some of the approach shots difficult to judge.

The first pairings of Jean Moulds and Sue Hitchman struggled to hold strong opponents, but Leah Radford and Julia Brown made short work of their match, winning 4 and 3.

The final pair of Kathie Finn and Nancy Denny were one down on the 17th, but pulled it back to all-square by winning on the 18th as the match ended in an honourable draw.

* The ladies’ Ludlow Bowl took place at Melton Golf Club last Wednesday with an alternate day on the previous Saturday.

A field of 23 took part across both days and Gay Cham won with an excellent 36, on countback from runner-up Jean Moulds.

Karen Middleton was just one point back in third place.

More than half of the field scored 30 and above as the ladies continue to get to grips with the course.

* The course played well for the men’s midweek medal last Thursday where 29 competitors took part.

It certainly suited Jaime Orton who won with an excellent nett round of 67, three clear of Neil Farish in second.

Brendan Boyce took third place after a countback with 71.

The best gross round was shot by Duncan Bagshaw with a solid 77, and Mick Wilson won the two’s sweep on the seventh.

* The second Race to Woodhall Spa competition of the week took place on Saturday, attracting an entry of 83 players.

The overall winner on countback was Adrian Stokes (nett 67) with the standard scratch set at 71.

Phil Curtis won Division One with 67 and also recorded the best gross score of the day with 77 on countback.

The Division Two winner was Haydn Snow with 69, on countback, and the Division Three honours went to Roy Tomley, also on countback with 71.