Melton Golf Club: In-form Owen partners Danny Willett to victory

On Sunday, 40 competitors turned out at Melton Mowbray Golf Club for a Race to Woodhall Spa Stableford and Goodacre Bowl.

The latter competition saw each golfer draw a professional from the Open Championship and both scores were subtracted to obtain the final overall score.

Adi Stokes fired his first hole-in-one while on duty for Melton GCs C team at Belton Park EMN-180724-171955002

The overall winner on yet another very hot day was Kris Owen who selected Danny Willett as his professional partner.

His score of 40 stableford points was subtracted from Willett’s final round of 70 for a score of 30, good enough to win both competitions.

The in-form golfer also earned another handicap cut, taking him from 15 at the beginning of the week, to 10 following good results in medal competitions. Results: 1 Kris Owen 40pts, 2 Guy Rayson 39pts, 3 Alan Newton 37pts.

Twos Sweep: Tony Westwood (club professional), Adrian Stokes, Geoff Townsend, Danny Raven, Mick Wilson.

* Jerzy Schmidt hosted the annual Seniors Captain’s Day last Tuesday, with starter Gay Cham sending the players on their way.

As a result of the continuing hot weather, the fairways were hard, dry and running long, but the greens remained in excellent condition after the hard work of the green’s team and artisans.

Golfers were placed into three different handicap categories and played an individual stableford for the Goodacre Bowl.

The winners and runners-up in each handicap pool also received prizes, and the halfway house was hosted by lady captain Sandie Normanton.

John Rigby was the overall winner after returning an excellent score of 40 points.

The best team were Haydn Snow, Dick Chapman and David Bailey with a combined total of 109 points, and the best gross scores in each handicap category were Brendan Boyce (81), Ken Longbottom (89) and Colin Kitchen (91).

Other prizewinners –

Handicap Pot winners: 1 Haydn Snow (38pts) and Vic Newham (38 pts); runners-up: John Squires (37pts), Keith Loring (37pts) and Dave Bailey (38pts ocb). Straightest drive (11th): Eddie Cham. Nearest the pin (14th): Eddie Cham; (7th) John Squires. Nearest-the-pin-in-two (3rd): Brendan Boyce. Nearest-the-pin-in-three (17th): Tom Eadon.

* Melton’s C team, led by Adrian Green, travelled to one of their favourite courses at Belton Park for a match.

Melton were out to better last season’s half, nonemoreso than Adi Stokes who played exceptional golf in his first visit to Belton and finished his round with his maiden hole-in-one on the 193-yard par three 17th hole.

But the visitors went down four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half with the other half-point coming from Keith Tomblin and Alan Parkes who won the last four holes to earn a creditable draw.

* A strong field of 89 entered the Medal and Abbots Trophy, with the trophy going to the best medal score returned by a golfer over 55.

The excellent greens allowed from some very good scores with Jack Inguanta winning both the Medal and the Abbotts Trophy with a gross 78 (nett 65).

The best gross of the day was shot by Sam Pollard with an excellent score of 70.

Overall winner: Jack Inguanta nett 65. Division One (0 to 12 handicaps): 1 David Stroud nett 68, 2 Sam Pollard nett 69. Division Two (13 to 20): 1 Kris Owen nett 66, 2 Tony Robinson nett 68. Division Three (21 to 28): 1 Colin Kitchen nett 67.

Twos sweep: Peter Poolan, Mick Wilson, Tom Haig, Colin Kitchen, Sam Pollard, Martin Hall, Billy Kevan, Ben Turner, Kev Robinson, Brian Cole, Ian Plant, Mick Peaker, Brendon Boyce, JP O’Reilly, David Hirst.

* The Lady President’s Putter saw plenty of handicap cuts for the ladies over the last two weeks.

Round One produced some very good scoring, with lady captain Sandie Normanton returning nett 70, one ahead of Liz Snow, lowering their handicaps to 30 and 28, respectively.

The skipper again came up trumps in round two with a nett 71 for a further one-shot cut. Sue Hitchman shot a gross 79 to lower her handicap to 12.

Results – Round One: 1 Liz Snow, 2 Sandie Normanton. Round Two: 1 Sue Hitchman, 2 Elizabeth Clark. Aggregate: 1 Sandie Normanton (141), 2 Liz Snow (142).

* Melton GC seniors travelled to the Nottinghamshire for their latest match last Thursday, hoping to repeat their home win from earlier in the season.

But away to a strong, experienced side, fortunes were reversed with the hosts winning 5 and 3.

Melton points: David Bentley/Ray Stone won 5 and 4; Richard Grieve/Bob Lemon 2-up; John Squires/Richard Haines won 5 and 3.