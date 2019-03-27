Melton Golf Club: Husband and wife defend winter series title

Have your say

Haydn and Liz Snow took the overall Monday Morning Mingles crown for the second season running after topping the final round of the winter series.

Last Monday saw 32 golfers turn out for the Mingles end-of-season competition which was followed by a meal and presentations.

Mingles Florida Scramble winners Dennis Dayman and Alison Gatwood (left), and Haydn and Liz Snow (right) with organisers Owen and Chris Cook EMN-190326-142843002

The format for the final day was a fourball Florida scramble which was won by the quartet of Haydn and Liz Snow with Dennis Dayman and Alison Gatwood who carded a very creditable score of 44.6.

Second place went to Eddie and Gay Cham with Alan and Drina Terzza with 45.2, and Mingles organisers Owen and Chris Cook with club captain Gerry Stephens and Pat Barnes were third with 47.0.

After the meal the prizes were handed out to the top six pairs in the Mingles order of merit played throughout the six-month winter season.

Haydn and Liz defended their title, finishing ahead of runners-up Tom Eadon and Liz Clark, and Jerzy Schmidt and Pat Barnes in third.

Phil Millward and Sandie Hudson were fourth, with Eddie and Gay Cham fifth followed by John Squires and Bettyne Norton in sixth.

* A field of 44 golfers entered an individual stableford.

The course was in excellent condition and the greens more receptive, setting the scene for some good golf.

Mick Jordan topped the field with a score of 39 points, three clear of club captain Gerry Stephens who pushed Julian Kisiel into third place on countback

* The seniors team were led out by captain Dick Chapman and playing partner David Bentley for a home fixture with Humberston Heights on Tuesday.

The outcome of the match was a resounding 8-0 win for the hosts.

Scores: Seniors captain Dick Chapman/Dave Bentley won 4 and 3; Dave Wells/Brian Wray won 3 and 1; Bob Purkis/Joe Carrington won 2 and 1; Bob Luke/Richard Faubert won 3 and 2; Mike Hoggan/Ken Kirk won 2-up; John Bourne/Don Benzie won 2 and 1; Haydn Snow/Richard Haines won 4 and 2; seniors vice-captain Pat Lee/Ken Longbottom won 2-up.