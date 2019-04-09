Melton Golf Club: Gough lifts Autumn Trophy after dramatic last round

Have your say

Paul Gough took the overall honours after a dramatic finale to the Autumn Trophy series at Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Sunday.

A field of 34 contested the sixth and final round in a pairs competition, with 10 of them in with a chance of taking the trophy.

Final round winners Mark Lewis and James Denny EMN-190904-094422002

The format was one score to count on the odd holes and both scores to count on the even holes, putting all players under pressure at different times.

With only a soft breeze and the fairways and greens running well, top scorers on the day were James Denny and Mark Lewis with an astonishing and unbeatable 65. Mark also took the nearest-the-pin prize on the par three 16th.

Both players added 10 points to their series tally for the win, but it was not enough to catch the overall winner across the whole competition, Paul Gough who topped the leaderboard with an excellent 34 points.

* Melton Golf Club members and guests were invited to dine at the Tower of London Royal Fusiliers Officers Mess.

James Denny invited 51 guests from Melton Golf Club EMN-190904-094434002

The event was organised by club member James Denny, a Royal Fusiliers Secretary Colonel (retired), and his wife Nancy, the Melton GC lady captain.

The day began with a visit to see the Crown Jewels followed an evening champagne reception.

James gave an introduction on the history of the Royal Fusiliers before a silver service dinner.

After the meal, Nancy gave a short speech, followed by the club captain Gerry Stephens, and the evening concluded with everyone invited to watch the 700-year-old ceremony of the keys, followed by a laser light show.

Melton GC ladies team (left) with their Trentham rivals EMN-190904-094444002

* Melton GC’s ladies’ section hosted Stoke club Trentham GC in the first leg of their Taskers Trophy match on Monday.

Conditions brightened after a misty start, and the course looked excellent for this matchplay competition.

However, the Trentham ladies brought their A game as Melton fell to a 6-1 defeat.

The winning Melton player, Drina Terzza, competed well to come in with a 3 and 2 result.

The return leg is at Trentham on Friday with all to play for to turn the result around.