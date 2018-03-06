Melton Golf Club: Course recovering well from effects of the Beast

Have your say

The snow halted all play last week at Melton Mowbray Golf Club, but the course has recovered well following the thaw.

Before the Beast from the East took hold, the men played in a non-qualifying stableford on February 25.

The winner, Nigel Blunt, just pipped runner-up Tony Robinson on countback after both carded 30 points.

Adrian Stokes finished two points behind in third place.

Nigel and Tony were the only two players to score a two on their cards and shared the two’s sweep.

* The ladies also played a stableford late in February with Avis Webb finished first with 15 points, closely followed by Drina Terzza with 13.