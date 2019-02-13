Melton Golf Club: Cook wins big at Monday Mingles

The sunshine encouraged more golfers to turn out for the latest Monday morning mingles at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.

Considering the amount of overnight rain the course was fairly dry which allowed the pairings to produce some good scores, despite some hardships on the soft greens.

Club captain Gerry Stephens presents Owen Cook with his prize EMN-191202-183602002

Owen and Chris Cook came in first with a nett score of 36.4, followed very closely by the second and third pairs.

Gwilym Jones and Ann Evans claimed the runners-up spot with 37.6, just pushing Gordon and Dee Hughes into third with 38.0.

The best combined fourball round of the morning was that of Eddie and Gay Cham with Gordon and Dee Hughes (nett 76.8).

The morning got even better for Owen when he won the top prize of a Motocaddy S5 Connect GPS Trolley in the club’s prize draw.

The draw was carried out after the Mingles by Melton GC golf operations director Brendan Boyce and club captain Gerry Stephens.