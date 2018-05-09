Melton Golf Club: Civvy Street comes out on top in fundraising match

Have your say

Despite an earlier rain deluge, 33 brave golfers ventured out to play in the Road to Woodhall Spa stableford competition at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.

Many played around their handicap and the overall result was a close-run thing.

Results: 1 Neil Eaves 37pts, 2 Mick Wilson 36pts, 3 David Bailey 36pts. Two’s sweep: Andrew Blunt (7th hole), Scott Cartwright (14th) John Harvey (16th).

* Last Friday, 44 Melton GC members took to the course to raise money for course improvements in a fourball stableford match between former military personnel and civilians.

The course played mostly long in the light breeze, making it much harder for all the golfers in a competition played in good humour.

The civilians ran out 8-4 winners, and a raffle helped boost the overall funds raised to about £450.

The club wishes to thank organisers and team captains Steve Middleton and Bob Luke.

* A large number of golfers entered the International Pairs competition last Saturday, played as a fourball betterball pairs stableford over 18 holes.

The overall winners, with a very creditable score of 43 points, were Peter Poolan and Nigel Shaw, one ahead of runners-up Chris Ward and Chris Carmichael.

Countback gave Martin Hall and Paul Gough third place with 40 points.

Two’s sweep: Tom Eadon, Richard Grieve, David Bailey, Chris Ward, Ian Blunt, Ian Solloway, Chris Carmichael.

* Melton Seniors maintained their unbeaten start last Wednesday in their first away match of the season at Rutland County.

Persistent rain for all but the last few holes made conditions difficult and a 4-4 draw was a fitting result.

After the match, a minute’s silence was observed for past captain Frank Williams and former member Gunvar Carrington, the wife of seniors team regular Joe Carrington who both passed away recently.

Melton scoring pairs: Glen Price/Ken Kirk (3 and 2), Haydn Snow/David Bentley (2-up), Dick Chapman/Bob Luke (4 and 2), Richard Haines/Denis Dayman halved, Richard Grieve/Ray Stone halved.