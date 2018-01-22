Melton Golf Club: Christmas comes late for ladies

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies’ section enjoyed their re-scheduled Festive Competition earlier this month and were met by suitably wintry conditions.

The players had to contend with freezing conditions underfoot, but brilliant sunshine overhead.

They played a Three-ball Waltz with all scoring very close.

The team of Kathie Finn, Sandie Normanton and Margaret Samways came in first with 28 stableford points, closely followed by Leah Radford, Sally Hudson and Maureen McCall with 27 points.

A late Christmas buffet was enjoyed followed by the presentations with lady captain Bettyne Norton providing the prizes and a gift for each player.

* Melton Mowbray Golf Club are gearing up to welcome their new captains into office this weekend.

The traditional Captain’s Drive-in takes place on Sunday for new club captain Glenn Price and 2018 lady captain Sandie Normanton.