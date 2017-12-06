Melton Golf Club: Captains give generously to Christmas toy appeal

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club were pleased to host the Society of Leicestershire and Rutland Captains Association for their Toys on the Table competition last week.

The 104 players taking part all brought a toy along to be wrapped and sent for Santa to take to needy children in Leicestershire.

Despite the early fog, the weather was kind with everyone enjoying the course, hospitality and post-round Christmas dinner.

Melton GC club member Owen Cook, as president of the society, presented the prizes along with society secretary Terry Watts and Melton GC club captain Ian Solloway.

* Round three of the Autumn Trophy took place on Sunday which attracted a good turnout for the 8.30am shotgun start.

The winning team was Steve Goddard, Kris Owen, Geoff Townsend and Charlie Sorsky from runners-up Pete Poolan, Neil Eaves, Ian Solloway and Nigel Blunt.

The team of Alan Newton, Neil Farish, Ray Catton and JP O’Reilly completed the top three, and Brendan Boyce won the nearest-the-pin competition.

* The previous day’s betterball am-am was won by Steve Wright, John Harvey, Chris Shardlow and Martin Wheeler who carded 93 points to finish five clear of their closest challengers.

Steve Draisey, Tom Smith, Bill Hurrell and Roger Alexander took second place with 88 points, knocking Nick Baines, Mick pollard, Tim Mortimer and Mick Ward into third spot after a countback.

The twos sweep was shared by John Harvey, Roger Alexander, Chris Radford, Billy Kevan, Steve Wright, Martin Wheeler, Tim Mortimer and Guy Rayson.