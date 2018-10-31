Melton Golf Club: B team third in county; ladies host Scary Scramble Open

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s B team proved themselves among the best in the county with a top-three finish last week.

A nine-strong Melton squad joined a field of 11 teams at Kibworth Springs for the County B Team Finals.

Fancy dress winners, Draculas' Brides EMN-181030-165905002

The top six stableford points on each hole counted as golfers took to a well-manicured course.

Melton did themselves proud as they carded an overall score of 200 to claim a creditable third place, while club captain Glenn Price, Richard Grieve and John Harvey all finished in the top 10 individual scores.

Richard Grieve also came third in the player of the year selection, while team skipper Steve Wright was second in the Captains’ Competition.

* Melton GC hosted their annual Ladies’ Scary Scramble Open on Friday which attracted more than 90 players from many local clubs as well as competitors from as far away as Bedfordshire, Warwickshire and Gloucestershire.

The weather was mostly fine if chilly and one short downpour did not dampen the competitive spirit.

Pumpkins on each tee directed competitors around the course which was in good condition with fairways running straight and greens very receptive.

The format for the day was a Texas scramble with a 10 per cent allowance of combined handicaps to be taken off the gross score.

The No Bones team from Belton Woods, consisting of Jackie Wilson, Carole Stothard, Wendy Stewart and Kylie Blackmore finished top of the pile with an excellent score of nett 61.8.

They pipped their clubmates Belton Coven (Jackie Francis, Jen Hallett, Yvonne Walker and Chris Reynolds) who scored 62.6 for second place.

The Melton ‘Mexican Maidens’ team of Liz Snow, Barbara Hamston, Jean Moulds and lady vice-captain Nancy Denny completed the top three with nett 65.1.

Nearest the pin prize on the 14th went to Melton’s Denise Waldron, and the longest drive on the eighth was won by Lyndall McLean (Rodway Hill GC, Gloucester).

The best costume prize went to ‘The Brides of Dracula’ who played their match in fancy dress.