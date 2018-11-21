Melton Golf Club: Autumn Trophy attracts 50-plus field

Have your say

Late autumn conditions called for an aggressive approach as Melton Mowbray Golf Club held the second round of a popular trophy series on Sunday.

A field of more than 50 golfers turned out for the latest instalment of the Autumn Trophy played as a three-ball betterball, with a shotgun start.

The weather was kind, but the receptive greens meant an aggressive approach was needed to get close to the pin.

The trio of Paul Gough, Richard Haines and Dick Chapman won the day with an excellent score of 91 points, just one ahead of runners-up Dale Radford, Antony Halls and Vic Sproul.

The team of Steve Goddard, Mick Cavani and Clive Walker completed the top three, while James Denny claimed the bottle of wine for nearest-the-pin on the 14th.

* Last Wednesday saw 26 Ladies play a three-ball am-am in a close competition which produced some good scores for the time of year.

A 36-point haul was enough to claim the win for Margaret Samways, Alison Gatward and Avis Webb, as Alison’s excellent chip in at the fourth securing the win.

Second place went to Fay Hutton, Jeanette Holland and Gay Cham with 35 points.

* Melton GC ran a men’s Texas scramble in unseasonably sunny and mild conditions on Saturday which drew out more than 50 competitors.

Rob Allen, Andy Blunt, Ray Smith and Alan Hodgkinson won with a nett score of 58.7, but David Stroud, Russell Freeman and Daryl Clater were close behind in second place with 58.75.

The team of Chris Radford, Dale Radford, Steve Burton and Pat Lee completed a tightly-congested top three places with 58.8.