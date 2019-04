Have your say

Sysonby Acres is to host the second round of the East Midlands Footgolf Tour on Sunday.

First tee-off at the Melton course, based on Asfordby Road, is at 9.30am.

Entry for the 18-hole strokeplay competition costs £16, with medals and tour shirts for the winners.

For more details and to book, visit www.facebook.com/EMFootgolfTour