Melton cycling stalwart Bill Stanley receives coveted honour

Have your say

A founder member of Melton Olympic Cycling Club has been officially recognized for his commitment to his sport.

Bill Stanley was awarded the Gold Badge of Honour by Cycling Time Trial for his outstanding service over many years to cycling in the central district area, and, in particular, time trialling.

Bill has served the CTT’s central district since 1987, including a 10-year stint as chairman from 1996 to 2006, and is also president of the Veterans TT Association.

The national awards started in 1983 and Bill is only the sixth recipient from the Central Districts.

* On Sunday, Melton Olympic held their annual reliability trials, cycling tests for all abilities which give riders set distances to cover in a set time under a non-racing format.

Beginners were given three-and-a-half hours to complete a 32-mile course with all four riders finishing successfully.

The longer distances of 50 and 60 miles had 10 and 14 riders, respectively, and with road conditions dryer than expected, everyone completed within the same three-and-a-half-hour time limit.

The finishing post was at Coffee Amore where hot drinks and cakes were the reward for a hard morning’s ride.