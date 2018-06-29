Melton classic racer Hart takes top prize at Cadwell Park

Melton classic motorcycle racer Antony Hart took a break from international action to take his first dip into the Grand Prix Originals.

The Melton rider went into the event at Cadwell Park on the back of a busy month following the International Classic Grand Prix series at Vallelunga, near Rome, and a Classic Motorcycle Racing Club meeting at Oulton Park.

Ant Hart (75) leads the chasing pack at Cadwell EMN-180628-085859002

But with the ICGP series the main focus this season aboard Arnold Fletcher’s Manchester Yamaha, the CRMC has taken a back seat, allowing Hart to opt for a fun domestic season, picking favourite circuits and events.

The decision to race at Cadwell meant work was needed to convert the bike back to original specifications to conform with the GPO rules.

But their efforts were rewarded in a four-race programme.

Qualifying went well in perfect conditions, and Hart clocked up a third-fastest lap for a front row start for the weekend.

He made a great start to race one, and after a few frantic laps he settled into a comfortable second place which was retained to the flag, more than 18 seconds ahead of the third-placed rider.

Another terrific start in race two saw the race settle into the same pattern with Hart once more in second.

But the leader was forced to retire on lap three with bike problems, leaving the Leicestershire rider to take a clear win.

With the prize money going to the best aggregate score for the weekend, Hart just had to follow his main rival home the following day to gain the top prize.

Sunday dawned even hotter than the day before, and with two new tyres, and a 10-minute warm-up to scrub them in all, everything looked well set.

Hart made another great start and led for the first two laps, but his main rival went past and that’s how the positions remained, with another second place.

The weekend’s final race saw another great start as Hart led for half the race before he was again overtaken.

This time there was a much closer finish, with the Melton racer finishing second by just 0.169 of a second to take the overall win and cap a brilliant weekend.

The team’s next meeting is at Darley Moor next weekend.