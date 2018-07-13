Melton classic racer Antony Hart records eight wins at Darley Moor

Classic motorcycle racer Antony Hart will hope teething problems with his bike are behind them as he heads off for more international duty.

The Melton rider and his team headed to the latest round of the Classic Racing Motor Cycle (CRMC) championships at old club circuit of Darley Moor, planning to use the weekend as a test session for the Manchester Yamaha ICGP bike.

Hart out in front at the CRMC meet PICTURE: Russell Lee EMN-180713-091240002

There was also a full meeting on the David King Honda 125 and Hart’s own TZ 350 in the club and ACU championship, for a total of 13 races and four qualifying sessions.

The a hectic two days in Derbyshire began with practice/qualifying on the TZ 350 with a freshly-built engine and gearbox which revealed a few issues to be resolved.

The David King Honda ran perfectly as Hart posted qualifying laps three seconds under the existing lap record, and despite an experimental weekend for the Manchester Yamaha, still qualified in third.

While still fixing the issues on Team Hart’s own bike, it was decided to run the Manchester Yamaha in ACU qualifying, but a freak fuel line problem prevented him from completing a lap.

Race one on the TZ 350, Hart managed a third-place finish from sixth place on the starting grid despite a gear-change issue which would persist through the weekend.

With the engine modification working well on the Manchester Yamaha, the Leicestershire rider finished third on the road and first in class.

Race one on the David King Honda produced a totally dominant ride, leading from start to finish and setting a new lap record.

The other three races followed the same pattern as Hart lowered the lap record by an incredible six seconds.

The remaining open race on the Manchester Yamaha served up all sorts of problems, but the team were pleased they were discovered before the next round of the International Classic Grand Prix (ICGP) championship.

With the TZ now running well, but very hot, Hart won the remaining three races to move to the top of the championship.

He had his work cut out in the ACU race from the very back of the grid, but the 12-lap race schedule played into his hands, and pulled himself up to third with a superb ride.

The crankshaft broke on the final lap but Hart still managed to free-wheel home in fifth.

Overall a successful weekend with eight wins and a third place, but a plenty of work remains before the next CRMC meeting at Donington Park.

But in the meantime, Hart will be in action at the ICGP at Anglesey.