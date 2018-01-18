Melton Bowls: It’s anyone’s game as triples league returns

Have your say

The first Warren Triples League games of the new year took place at Melton Indoor Bowls Club on Saturday evening.

Belvoir Vale and Syston played out a very close match throughout and at the nine-end halfway mark, the Hose-based club led by just seven shots.

Syston pushed hard to close the gap to just one shot after 15 ends, but Vale just hung on over the final three ends, picking up 14 shots to their opponents’ 13 to shade the match by just two shots overall.

The rinks were shared two apiece.

The other math followed a similar pattern as both Melton Bowlers and Melton IBC pushed hard to gain control.

Bowlers led by just five shots at half-time, and with both teams forging on to the end, the Bowlers held on to their lead to win by seven shots overall.

Melton IBC won on one rink to deny their opponents maximum points.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

BELVOIR VALE 76 SYSTON 74

Rink scores: Clive Underwood, Josie Exton, Trevor Davis beat K. Renshaw, D. Hudson, C. Wilkinson 24-15; Viv Pugh, Enid Underwood, Lawrie Pugh beat B. Wright, G. Kilbourne, R. Hill 20-111; Marjorie Shaw, Geoff Harrop, Brian Birch lost to S. Page, G. Dodge, R. Heggs 18-27; Daphne Birch, Jen Merrick, David Keegan lost to A. Savage, J. Dewick, G. Stone 14-21.

MELTON BOWLERS 59 MELTON IBC 52

Rink scores: Janet Evans, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye beat Brian Rippin, Norma Jackson, Stella Warren 19-8; Peter Craddock, John Evans, Jenny McConnell lost to Malcolm Williams, Malcolm Lomax, Clive Wright 8-22; Chuck Kershaw, David Fry, Les Woodcock beat Carole Lomax, Mike Lawrence, Chris James 17-9; Barbara Woodcock, Keith Blackshaw, Arnold Browne beat Gerald Horobin, Tony Webster, Alan Peberdy 15-13.