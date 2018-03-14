Melton Bowls: Barnstione hold Bowlers in Triples League draw

Have your say

Melton Bowlers brought their Warren Triples League campaign to a close with a hard-fought draw against Barnstone on Saturday evening.

It was a tight match from the start, and at the halfway mark the Bowlers held a slender seven-shot advantage.

But Barnstone fought back well to tie 61-all on aggregate, with two of the rinks ending all-square and the other two won by a single shot.

Melton Indoor Bowls Club wanted control from the start against Belvoir Vale in the evening’s other match.

They forged into a 14-shot lead after only five ends and kept up the pressure, but Belvoir managed to reduce the deficit to 10 shots.

But Melton had the better of the final three ends, picking up 13 shots to Vale’s four to clinch the match, 76-57.

Vale took one rink and drew another to deny Melton maximum points.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

MELTON BOWLERS 61

BARNSTONE BC 61

Rink scores: Vanessa Watling, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye drew with K. Drew, S, Sherriff, N, Drew 15-15; Liz Dyer, John Evans, David Fry lost to J, Cullen, J. Parker, R. Smith 15-16; Peter Craddock, Jack Warner, Chuck Kershaw drew with R. Spencer, H. McCandless, J. McCandless 14-14; Barbara Wodocock, Keith Blackshaw, Les Woodcock beat J. Hogg, A. Cullen, L. Payling 17-16.

MELTON IBC 76

BELVOIR VALE BC 57

Rink scores: Carole Lomax, Tony Webster, Alan Peberdy lost to John Lambrt, Evelyn Underwood, Lawrie Pugh 9-15; Gerald Horobin, Rita James, Chris James beat Clive Underwood, Jen Merrick, David Keegan 24-11; Bob Lemon, Norma Jackson, Sue Lemon drew with Viv Pugh, Jill Lambertm Brian Birch 19-19; Clive Wright, Malcolm Lomax, Brian Rippin beat Daphne Birch, John Shaw, Trevor Davis 24-12.