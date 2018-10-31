Melton Bowlers pip Belvoir Vale in close encounter

The latest round of matches in the House of Townend-sponsored Warren Triples League took place at Melton Indoor Bowls Club on Saturday.

Belvoir Vale took control from the start against Melton Bowlers and after nine ends had built a nine-shot lead.

But Bowlers pushed hard and turned the score to their advantage after 15 ends, leasing by four shots.

Vale had the better of the final three ends, picking up 12 shots, but Melton collected 10 to hang on to the aggregate by just two shots. The rinks were shared two apiece.

In contrast, Barnstone BC took control early on and never looked back against Syston BC.

After five ends they were ahead by six shots and then forged on to win by 26 shots overall despite sharing the rinks two each.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

BELVOIR VALE 58

MELTON BOWLERS 60

Rink scores: Viv Pugh, Jen Merrick, David Keegan lost to Ray Casey, Steve Kent, Pauline Wells 14-19; John lambert, Evelyn Underwood, Trevor Davis lost to Anne Reeds, David Fry, Arnold Browne 12-18; Clive Underwood, Jill Lambert, Richard Warrener beat Joan Casey, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye 18-13; John Shaw, Lawrie Pugh, Josie Exton beat Yvonne Kent, Malcolm Reeds, Keith Blackshaw 14-10.

BARNSTONE 80 SYSTON 54

Rink scores: J. Hogg, A. Brailsford, K. Brailsford lost to Roy Hill, B. Wright, David Hudson 14-19; R. Spencer, A. Cullen, R. Smith lost to Derek Renshaw, T. Johnson, Rod Heggs 13-21; J. Cullen, Len Payling, M. Eurick beat Kate Toon, G. Kilbourn, Colin Wilknson 28-4; P. Jacques, M. Aylward, P. Aylward beat Andy Savage, Jenny Dewick, George Stone 25-10.